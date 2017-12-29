Case vs Trillanes, CPP vs Duterte, Trump on climate change | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler: Paolo Duterte, Mans Carpio file civil case vs Trillanes. CPP 50th anniversary goal: ‘Overthrow Duterte regime.' SC orders government to answer petition vs martial law. Mandaluyong police chief, 10 cops relieved over 'mistaken identity' shooting. As cold wave sweeps North America, Trump makes light of climate change
