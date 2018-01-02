Dela Rosa on Mandaluyong cops, Tropical Depression Agaton, marijuana in California | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler: Duterte to sack high-ranking official, police officers in 1st week of 2018. Dela Rosa: Mandaluyong cops stupid, but had no ill intent. Roque hits Agnes Callamard: She’s not qualified to probe EJKs. Only Palawan left under signal no. 1 due to Agaton. Legal marijuana off to blazing start in California.
