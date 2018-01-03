Marcos compromise deal, Happiest country, Trump on Kim | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Marcos family denies having a hand in the draft compromise agreement with the government. The Philippines is the 3rd happiest country in 2017. United States President Donald Trump warns North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un Tuesday he has a 'much bigger' nuclear button.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
You can post information and opinion on Salvador Panelo on X.