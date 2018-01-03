Watch the evening newscast with Chay Hofileña

Published 7:32 PM, January 03, 2018



Malacañang says President Rodrigo Duterte does not want to extend his term beyond 2022. Senate President Koko Pimentel slams Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez after the latter criticized the Senate for being slow in passing bills. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says President Rodrigo Duterte has not authorized any of his family members or relatives to make transactions with government. The Office of the Ombudsman issues a 2nd dismissal order against former Iloilo City mayor Jed Mabilog. United States President Donald Trump warns North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un Tuesday he has a 'much bigger' nuclear button.