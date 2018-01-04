Sara Duterte in 2019 polls, Gatchalian on Twitter outburst, Trump slams Bannon | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Two surveys show Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is among the top contenders in the May 2019 senatorial elections. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian defends his outburst on Twitter following criticism he received from netizens. United States President Donald Trump slams former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, describing him as insane and irrelevant.
