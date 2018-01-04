Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 7:50 PM, January 04, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The Food and Drug Administration suspends the sale of the controversial Dengvaxia dengue vaccine for a year. Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio shrugs off news she made it to the Magic 12 of two surveys on preferred senatorial candidates for the 2019 elections. President Rodrigo Duterte fires another government official for frequent travels abroad. Transport groups demand a P6 per liter fuel discount for public utility vehicles due to the implementation of the tax reform law. United States President Donald Trump slams former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, describing him as insane and irrelevant.