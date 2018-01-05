Cocaine in Sorsogon, Cuy is DDB chief, Seoul-Pyongyang talks | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the police recover an estimated P125 million worth of cocaine on in Matnog, Sorsogon. President Rodrigo Duterte appoints Interior Department officer-in-charge Catalino Cuy as the new chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board. Pyongyang accepts Seoul's offer of talks next week.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita