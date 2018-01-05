Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 1:38 PM, January 05, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the police recover an estimated P125 million worth of cocaine on in Matnog, Sorsogon. President Rodrigo Duterte appoints Interior Department officer-in-charge Catalino Cuy as the new chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board. Pyongyang accepts Seoul's offer of talks next week.