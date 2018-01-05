Watch the evening newscast with Chay Hofileña

Published 8:33 PM, January 05, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra says fired presidential appointees cannot say their foreign trips were approved by President Rodrigo Duterte. Secretary Francisco Duque III says the Health Department will not file cases against officials who should be held accountable for the now-suspended dengue vaccination program. Grab asks the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board for a 5% fare increase. United States President Donald Trump lashes out at a bombshell-filled book about his presidency. A United States-based research shows how 'unbridled' connection to Facebook creates a space for coercion.