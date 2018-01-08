Dela Rosa sacks 67 cops, Robredo on ‘No-El,’ Bannon apologizes to Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa says he will at sack least 67 police officers by the end of the month. Vice President Leni Robredo says she is against the cancellation of the 2019 elections. Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon apologizes to United States President Donald Trump for 'Fire and Fury' book remarks.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita