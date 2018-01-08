Sereno in Pulse Asia survey, Roque on CA ruling on Joel Reyes, Bannon apology | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno has the highest disapproval and distrust ratings in Pulse Asia’s latest survey on top government officials. The Health Department says the number of firecracker-related injuries during the New Year celebrations drops by 27%. Call center company SSI says a total of P5.7 million or $115,000 will be given to the families of its employees killed in the NCCC mall fire last month. Malacañang will spearhead efforts to overturn the Court of Appeals' ruling that led to the release of former Palawan governor Joel Reyes. Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon apologizes to United States President Donald Trump.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita