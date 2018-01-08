Watch the evening newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 7:14 PM, January 08, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno has the highest disapproval and distrust ratings in Pulse Asia’s latest survey on top government officials. The Health Department says the number of firecracker-related injuries during the New Year celebrations drops by 27%. Call center company SSI says a total of P5.7 million or $115,000 will be given to the families of its employees killed in the NCCC mall fire last month. Malacañang will spearhead efforts to overturn the Court of Appeals' ruling that led to the release of former Palawan governor Joel Reyes. Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon apologizes to United States President Donald Trump.