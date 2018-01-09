Nazareno 2018, PAO probes Dengvaxia death, U.S. on Salvadoran immigrants | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The annual procession of the Black Nazarene begins at around 5:40AM Tuesday as the Manila archbishop calls for aid for disaster victims in the Philippines. Public Attorney's Office Chief Persida Acosta says they will continue conducting forensic examinations on children vaccinated with Dengvaxia. The United States government is expected to rule that hundreds of thousands of Salvadorans living in the country as 'temporary' immigrants since 2001 must return to their country.
