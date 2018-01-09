Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 12:44 PM, January 09, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The annual procession of the Black Nazarene begins at around 5:40AM Tuesday as the Manila archbishop calls for aid for disaster victims in the Philippines. Public Attorney's Office Chief Persida Acosta says they will continue conducting forensic examinations on children vaccinated with Dengvaxia. The United States government is expected to rule that hundreds of thousands of Salvadorans living in the country as 'temporary' immigrants since 2001 must return to their country.