Watch the evening newscast with Acor Arceo

Published 7:29 PM, January 09, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Malacañang says corrupt local officials will be next on President Rodrigo Duterte's chopping block. A Social Weather Stations survey shows 49% of Filipinos expect better quality of life in 2018. Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque says President Rodrigo Duterte wants to use the next tax reform package pending in Congress to fulfill his promise to increase the salaries of public school teachers. Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque contradicts Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on what China promised the Philippines regarding its activities in the South China Sea. Britain's Princess Charlotte is off to nursery school.