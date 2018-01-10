Nazareno 2018, Calida on SC, Foreign terrorists in PH | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The image of the Black Nazarene returns to Quiapo Church Wednesday after a 22-hour procession. Solicitor General Jose Calida says the Supreme Court does not have the power of judicial review over the decision of Congress to extend martial law in Mindanao. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says foreign militaries have warned the Philippines against the continuing entry of foreign terrorists.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita