Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:49 PM, January 10, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The image of the Black Nazarene returns to Quiapo Church Wednesday after a 22-hour procession. Solicitor General Jose Calida says the Supreme Court does not have the power of judicial review over the decision of Congress to extend martial law in Mindanao. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says foreign militaries have warned the Philippines against the continuing entry of foreign terrorists.