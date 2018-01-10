Drilon on Charter Change, Bongbong Marcos on 2019 elections, Veloso’s birthday message | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Senate minority plans to question before the Supreme Court the manner of voting should there be Charter Change via Constituent Assembly. Former senator Bongbong Marcos says he is not running for senator in 2019. Communist Party of the Philippines founding chairman Jose Maria Sison slams Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque for spreading 'fake news' he has become a Dutch citizen after decades of exile in The Netherlands. The Transportation Department vows to improve MRT3 services by the second quarter of 2018. Detained overseas Filipino worker Mary Jane Veloso has one wish for her 33rd birthday — for the Philippine court to hear her testimony against her traffickers.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita