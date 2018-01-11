Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 12:00 PM, January 11, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The Justice Department reopens the preliminary investigation into the hazing death of University of Santo Tomas freshman law student Horacio Castillo III. ISIS is taking refuge in its 'virtual caliphate' while on the brink of defeat in Iraq and Syria. United States President Donald Trump says America could 'conceivably' return to the Paris climate accord, but stops short of signaling any move in that direction.