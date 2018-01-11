Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 8:20 PM, January 11, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Leftist lawmakers ask the Supreme Court to strike down the tax reform law. Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio has declined the invitation to testify in the House justice committee hearing on the impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. Malacañang says President Rodrigo Duterte will not do anything about the controversial comfort woman statue erected in Manila. The Justice Department reopens the preliminary investigation into the hazing death of University of Santo Tomas freshman law student Horacio Castillo III. United States President Donald Trump is open to talk with North Korea 'under the right circumstances.'