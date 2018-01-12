Duterte on government purge, Duque on Dengvaxia, Trump on Kim | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte says he will sack 3 generals' and a government agency chief as part of his 'purge' of corrupt government officials. Health Secretary Francisco Duque says some of the 14 children who died after receiving Dengvaxia showed signs of 'severe dengue.' United States President Donald Trump suggests he could have a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.
