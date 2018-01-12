Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:40 PM, January 12, 2018

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte says he will sack 3 generals' and a government agency chief as part of his 'purge' of corrupt government officials. Health Secretary Francisco Duque says some of the 14 children who died after receiving Dengvaxia showed signs of 'severe dengue.' United States President Donald Trump suggests he could have a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.