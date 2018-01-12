Watch the evening newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 8:34 PM, January 12, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Solicitor General Jose Calida refuses to comply with the order of the Supreme Court to provide full documentation of the over 3,000 deaths that occurred during police operations in the war on drugs. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III officially demands a P1.4-billion refund from Sanofi Pasteur for Dengvaxia dengue vaccine vials the Philippine government has not yet used. Malacañang credits the big jump in President Rodrigo Duterte's trust ratings to the 'defeat' of terrorists in Marawi City. A Rappler source says at least 88 employees of CNN Philippines face the new year with uncertainty after they are told they would be let go as part of the company's 'rightsizing' program. United States President Donald Trump suggests he could have a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.