Watch the evening newscast with Bea Cupin

Published 8:37 PM, January 15, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The Securities and Exchange Commission revokes the registration of Rappler allegedly for violating the Constitution and the Anti-Dummy Law. Sanofi Pasteur agrees to refund the P1.4 billion that the Philippine government is demanding for the unused Dengvaxia dengue vaccine vials in the country. Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Martires urges the families of deceased judges and justices to pursue administrative charges against personnel who caused the delay in the issuances of their survivorship benefits. Senator Panfilo Lacson files a resolution calling for the Senate to take part in the bicameral constituent assembly to propose amendments to the 1987 Constitution. United States President Donald Trump denies he is racist.