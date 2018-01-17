Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 1:21 PM, January 17, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Rappler says the penalty imposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission for an allegedly unconstitutional Philippine Depositary Receipt provision is 'too severe.' President Rodrigo Duterte says he will file 'plunder' charges against the Prieto family. Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in its probe into the Trump campaign's links to Russia.