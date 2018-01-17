Watch the evening newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 8:31 PM, January 17, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II authorizes the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate Rappler for 'possible violation of the Constitution and laws.' Malacañang comes to the defense of Special Assistant to the President Bong Go in response to allegations he intervened in a government project for the construction of two Navy frigates. Senators unanimously decide to reject the proposal for the two chambers of Congress to vote jointly on Charter Change in a Constituent Assembly. The Armed Forces says ISIS has not given up on trying to establish an Islamic caliphate, with the regional leadership remains to be in the Southern Philippines. Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in its probe into the Trump campaign's links to Russia.