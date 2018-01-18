Rappler on NBI probe, Nene Pimentel on No-El, North and South Koreas in Winter Olympics | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Rappler slams the Justice Department for ordering the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate it for allegedly violating foreign equity rules. Former Senate President Nene Pimentel says he's against proposals to cancel national elections and to have a long transition from a presidential to a federal form of government. Seoul and Pyongyang agree to march together under a single flag at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.
