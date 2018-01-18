Navy frigate project controversy, Aguirre on Rappler probe, SWS survey | Evening wRap
An undersecretary at the office of Special Assistant to the President Bong Go confirms he called a meeting with the Navy to discuss the selection of the Combat Management Systems supplier for the controversial P15.5-billion frigate project. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre says his department will also probe Rappler's possible violation of 'other laws.' A Social Weather Stations survey shows a record-high number of Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of the Duterte administration. Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez says the House of Representatives will convene itself into a Constituent Assembly even without the presence of senators. Seoul and Pyongyang agree to march together under a single flag at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.
