NBI on Rappler, HRW on Duterte, Pope Francis marries couple on papal plane | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The National Bureau of Investigation sends subpoenas to Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and a former reporter over a cybercrime law violation complaint. The Human Rights Watch called the current human rights situation under President Rodrigo Duterte as the worst since the lifting of Martial Law. Pope Francis marries a flight attendant couple aboard the papal plane as it flew over Chile on the third day of his South American trip.
