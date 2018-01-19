Watch the the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 12:36 PM, January 19, 2018

The National Bureau of Investigation sends subpoenas to Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and a former reporter over a cybercrime law violation complaint. The Human Rights Watch called the current human rights situation under President Rodrigo Duterte as the worst since the lifting of Martial Law. Pope Francis marries a flight attendant couple aboard the papal plane as it flew over Chile on the third day of his South American trip.