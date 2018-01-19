Watch Rappler's evening newscast

Published 9:19 PM, January 19, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Special Assistant to the President Bong Go says he will attend the Senate probe on the P15.5-billion frigate deal if he receives an invitation. The National Bureau of Investigation said Rappler could still be liable for cybercrime even if the law is not retroactive. Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez threatens to give 'zero budget' to the provinces of leaders and politicians who refuse to support the proposed shift to a federal form of government. President Rodrigo Duterte says he will fire airport officials if luggage thefts continue. Pope Francis marries a flight attendant couple aboard the papal plane as it flew over Chile on the third day of his South American trip.