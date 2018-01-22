Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 2:20 PM, January 22, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The University of Santo Tomas Alumni Association defends the award it gave Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson after coming under fire from students and alumni. Malacañang says Vice President Leni Robredo may be 'completely out of touch' with what is happening in the country. Can the revocation of Rappler’s license on grounds of alleged corporate foreign control be a test case for press freedom? Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa appears before the National Bureau of Investigation for an initial hearing over a complaint for cyber libel.