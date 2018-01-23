Mayon Volcano eruption, 2017 GDP growth, Facebook on democracy | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Albay provincial government expands the the danger zone around Mayon Volcano to 9 kilometers. The Philippines' economy remains strong in 2017 with a full-year gross domestic product growth of 6.7%, compared to the 6.9% growth in 2016. Facebook says the explosion of social media poses a potential threat to democracy.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita