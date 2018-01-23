Watch the midday newscast with Gelo Gonzales

Published 12:32 PM, January 23, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The Albay provincial government expands the the danger zone around Mayon Volcano to 9 kilometers. The Philippines' economy remains strong in 2017 with a full-year gross domestic product growth of 6.7%, compared to the 6.9% growth in 2016. Facebook says the explosion of social media poses a potential threat to democracy.