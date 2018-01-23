Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 8:20 PM, January 23, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Malacañang says Congress must craft transitory provisions in the new Constitution that will ensure President Rodrigo Duterte steps down in 2022. The Albay provincial government expands the the danger zone around Mayon Volcano to 9 kilometers. Solicitor General Jose Calida asks the Court of Appeals to reverse its decision freeing former Palawan governor Joel Reyes and to order his immediate rearrest. Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque says the controversy on the P15.5-billion Philippine Navy frigate deal is part of a 'destabilization' plot against the government. The Philippine Air Force conducts maritime patrol over Panatag or Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.