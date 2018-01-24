Uson returns award, SC lifts TRO on license plates, China and Benham Rise | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson will return the award given to her by the University of Santo Tomas Alumni Association. The Land Transportation Office can now release around 700,00 license plates to motorists. China's permit to conduct maritime research in the eastern seaboard of the Philippines begins Thursday.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita