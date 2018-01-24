Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson will return the award given to her by the University of Santo Tomas Alumni Association. The Land Transportation Office can now release around 700,00 license plates to motorists. China's permit to conduct maritime research in the eastern seaboard of the Philippines begins Thursday.