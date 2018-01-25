Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:25 PM, January 25, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Solicitor General Jose Calida says nothing, not the Supreme Court nor the Constitution, can stop President Rodrigo Duterte and Congress from further extending martial law. Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque says he never meant to say Filipinos can't conduct research on their own in Benham Rise. Pope Francis warns against the temptation of fake news, drawing a parallel between ethically compromised journalism and the biblical tale of Adam, Eve, the snake and the forbidden fruit.