Ombudsman probe on Dengvaxia, Aguirre on Mamasapano, Duterte in India | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Office of the Ombudsman orders the Health Department to submit documents on the clinical trials done on the controversial Dengvaxia dengue vaccine. The Caloocan City Regional Trial Court issues warrants of arrest against two cops charged with the murder and torture of teenagers Carl Arnaiz and Reynaldo de Guzman. University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina will not resign over the hazing death of Horacio Castillo III. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre, on the 3rd anniversary of the botched Mamasapano operations, calls on the Supreme Court to act on a one-year-old request to transfer the murder trial of 88 people from Cotabato City to Metro Manila. The Philippines and India sign a memorandum of understanding on investments, after the bilateral meeting of President Rodrigo Duterte and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
