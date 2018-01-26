Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 1:33 PM, January 26, 2018

Today on Rappler:

United Nations special rapporteur Agnes Callamard and two other experts slam moves to shut down Rappler. President Rodrigo Duterte names Commissioner Prospero de Vera III as officer-in-charge of the Commission on Higher Education. United States President Donald Trump unveils a sweeping new immigration plan to Congress.