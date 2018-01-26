UN experts on Rappler, New Duterte appointees, Trump immigration plan | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
United Nations special rapporteur Agnes Callamard and two other experts slam moves to shut down Rappler. President Rodrigo Duterte names Commissioner Prospero de Vera III as officer-in-charge of the Commission on Higher Education. United States President Donald Trump unveils a sweeping new immigration plan to Congress.
