Published 8:36 PM, January 26, 2018

President Rodrigo Duterte calls for stronger cooperation among countries to stop the financing of terrorist organizations. Lawyer Larry Gadon a graft complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno for alleged non-filing of her Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency now requires its agents to wear body cameras during their operations. The MRT3 temporarily limits its southbound operations early afternoon Friday after fire came from a train traveling between the Kamuning and Cubao stations. The University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute defends its collaboration with a Chinese firm to survey the country's eastern seaboard.