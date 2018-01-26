Duterte in India, Gadon files complaint vs Sereno, PDEA requires body cameras | Evening wRap
President Rodrigo Duterte calls for stronger cooperation among countries to stop the financing of terrorist organizations. Lawyer Larry Gadon a graft complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno for alleged non-filing of her Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency now requires its agents to wear body cameras during their operations. The MRT3 temporarily limits its southbound operations early afternoon Friday after fire came from a train traveling between the Kamuning and Cubao stations. The University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute defends its collaboration with a Chinese firm to survey the country's eastern seaboard.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita
