Roque on fake news, PNP on new Tokhang guidelines, Fisher wins Grammy | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque justifies disinformation by saying people wouldn't be able to distinguish 'true news' if there were no fake news. The Philippine National Police now requires a human rights officer or advocate to join the controversial Oplan Tokhang operations. Hollywood actress Carrie Fisher wins a posthumous Grammy for her memoir.
