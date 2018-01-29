Watch the evening newscast with Acor Arceo

Published 7:45 PM, January 29, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Malacañang suspends Overall Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang for allegedly prematurely disclosing 'unauthenticated' documents about the bank transactions of President Rodrigo Duterte and his family members. The Justice Department orders the filing of murder charges against Caloocan City policemen who gunned down 17-year-old Kian delos Santos. Former senator Bongbong Marcos accuses Vice President Leni Robredo of conspiring with the Commission on Elections and technology provider Smartmatic to cheat in the 2016 polls. Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa says he cannot promise a 'bloodless' war on drugs. Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar are the big winners in the 60th Grammy Awards.