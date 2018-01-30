Watch the midday newscast with Gelo Gonzales

Published 12:35 PM, January 30, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Rappler Inc and Rappler Holdings Corporation file a petition for review questioning the revocation of the entities’ certificates of incorporation before the Court of Appeals. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is now demanding that Sanofi Pasteur fully refund the Philippine government the P3 billion it paid to purchase vials of the Dengvaxia dengue vaccine. Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo says Russian election interference has not stopped and Moscow can be expected to meddle in the 2018 United States polls.