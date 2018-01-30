Watch the evening newscast with Rambo Talabong

Published 10:30 PM, January 30, 2018

Today on Rappler:

A veteran journalist tells a Senate panel President Rodrigo Duterte is the number one source of fake news. Senator Grace Poe asks Communications Secretary Martin Andanar if he ever considered shutting down Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson’s blog. Supreme Court Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo-de Castro questions Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno's inclusion in the Judicial and Bar Council shortlist for the top judiciary post in 2012. Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa says she warned Communications Secretary Martin Andanar against sending his office's employees to China and Russia to undergo information dissemination seminars. Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo says Russian election interference has not stopped and Moscow can be expected to meddle in the 2018 United States polls.