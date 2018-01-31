Watch the midday newscast with Rambo Talabong

Published 3:24 PM, January 31, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Two former Health chiefs and 56 other doctors and scientists are 'dismayed' that 'unsubstantiated' claims over the Dengvaxia dengue vaccine is discouraging parents from availing of other government immunization programs for their children. The Foreign Affairs Department says the Philippine government is investigating the sale of passport application endorsements from government agencies. US President Donald Trump calls for national unity and strong borders in his first State of the Union address Tuesday.