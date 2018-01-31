Watch the evening newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 9:05 PM, January 31, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales will not enforce the 90-day preventive suspension order issued by Malacañang against Overall Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque denies he ever encouraged fake news. The Manila Regional Trial Court orders the arrest of Customs fixer Mark Taguba and other middlemen charged for the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of shabu from China. Maritime law expert Jay Batongbacal questions the data of the Foreign Affairs Department on requests to conduct marine scientific research or MSR in Benham Rise. U.S. President Donald Trump calls for national unity and strong borders in his first State of the Union address.