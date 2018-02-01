Malacanang on Carandang, Rule of Law Index, Nieman Fellows on SEC ruling | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Malacañang will wait for the 10-day period given to Overall Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang to respond to its suspension order before it acts on Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales' defiance of the order. The World Justice Project Rule of Law Index says rule of law in the Philippines deteriorated significantly since President Rodrigo Duterte came to power. The 2018 class of fellows at Harvard University’s Nieman Foundation for Journalism condemns the decision of the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission to revoke Rappler's license to operate.
