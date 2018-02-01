Watch the evening newscast with Acor Arceo

Published 8:16 PM, February 01, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Malacañang asserts the authority of President Rodrigo Duterte to suspend Overall Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang despite a Supreme Court ruling that declared such acts as unconstitutional. Rappler submits to the National Bureau of Investigation its counter-affidavit against the cyber libel complaint of businessman Wilfredo Keng. The National Bureau of Investigation is now hunting down seven individuals charged in the P6.4 billion shabu shipment smuggled from China. Another top official of the Commission on Higher Education resigns. Human Rights Watch urges the Philippine government to support a United Nations-led probe that would help clarify the number of deaths linked to President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.