SEC Commissioner resignation, SC on anomalous PNP chopper deal, Cuba protest vs US | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Securities and Exchange Commission Commissioner Blas James Viterbo resigns supposedly because of health concerns. The Supreme Court affirms the dismissal of Philippine National Police officials over an anomalous choppers deal. Havana formally protests the creation of a United States task force aimed at increasing internet access on the island, saying it 'violates' Cuban 'sovereignty.'
