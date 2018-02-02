DOH on Dengvaxia deaths, Pimentel on Cha-Cha, LTFRB on new ride-hailing applications | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Health Department says 3 of the 14 children who died after receiving Dengvaxia had dengue despite immunization. Senate President Koko Pimentel says he is hopeful Congress will be able to craft a new constitution before the May 2019 midterm elections. The Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board will not process new applications for ride-hailing services permit, and will only process applications that were received as of July 2017. Securities and Exchange Commission Commissioner Blas James Viterbo resigns supposedly because of health concerns. A Japanese great-grandmother armed with a camera and an appetite for mischief has shot to fame for her hilarious snaps on Instagram, many of which appear to put her in harm's way.
