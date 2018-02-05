Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:31 PM, February 05, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison calls on the New People's Army to continue carrying out attacks to compel the government to resume peace talks. A group of doctors, including former health secretary Esperanza Cabral, urges the Justice Department to stop the Public Attorney's Office from conducting autopsies on 14 children. Democrats warn United States President Donald Trump that firing top law enforcement officials over the probe into his campaign's links to Russia could spark a dangerous 'confrontation.'