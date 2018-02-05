Watch the evening newscast with Acor Arceo

Published 8:04 PM, February 05, 2018

Today on Rappler:

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur says it 'refused' the Philippines' demand to get a full refund of the Dengvaxia vials it purchased. Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa slams the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines for criticizing cops who brought bibles and rosaries in their return to Oplan Tokhang. Malacañang says it is helpless in the face of China's continued construction on Panganiban Reef or Mischief Reef. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque clarifies President Rodrigo Duterte's controversial remarks that he wants indigenous peoples in Mindanao to relocate from their ancestral domain and would invite investors to use their land. The Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots, 41-33, to win their first ever Super Bowl