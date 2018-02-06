Duterte on Benham Rise, Napolcom survey, Zuckerberg on Facebook | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte wants all studies and exploration by foreign scientists in Benham Rise to stop. A National Police Commission survey shows 53.5% of Filipinos feel safer in Metro Manila for 2017, 11.4% higher than in 2016. Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges making numerous mistakes in building the world's biggest social network as Facebook marked its 14th birthday.
