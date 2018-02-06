SC upholds re-extension of martial law, Duque on Dengvaxia, Asian stocks plunge | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Supreme Court upholds the constitutionality of President Rodrigo Duterte's extension of martial law in Mindanao until the end of 2018. President Rodrigo Duterte wants all studies and exploration by foreign scientists in Benham Rise to stop. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and medical experts from the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital say there's no need to panic over the alleged deaths involving the controversial Dengvaxia dengue vaccine. Asian stocks plunge after a record-breaking loss on Wall Street. American State Secretary Rex Tillerson says United States Vice President Mike Pence or other top officials may meet North Koreans at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
