Duterte on EU invite, Hyundai Heavy Industries banned in South Korea, Japanese princess wedding postponed | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he is not keen on accepting the invitation of the European Union to attend a summit in Brussels in October because he expects to just be insulted there. Reports in South Korea say the shipbuilding giant that won the P16-billion project to build two warships for the Philippine Navy is banned in its own country. The wedding of Princess Mako and her college sweetheart will be postponed until 2020 due to lack of 'sufficient preparations.'
