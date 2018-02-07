BIR on Sereno, Duque confirmation, NFA rice shortage | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
House justice committee chairman Reynaldo Umali orders the Bureau of Internal Revenue to determine in two weeks whether Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno paid the correct taxes. The Commission on Appointments confirms the ad interim appointment of Francisco Duque III as secretary of the Health Department. The National Food Authority says there is no rice shortage in the Philippines. The Human Rights Watch calls on the Philippine government to end rights violations in ancestral domains of indigenous peoples. Japan's elderly will soon have robots as caregivers.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita