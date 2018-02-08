Roque on China, Caloocan cops ordered arrested, Canada on chopper deal | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says the Philippines will eventually 'thank' China for its island-building in the West Philippine Sea. Former Caloocan City cops and their informant involved in the killing of 17-year-old Kian delos Santos are ordered arrested. The Canadian government says it will review a deal with the Philippines over the sale of 16 helicopters, over concerns on how the helicopters will be used.
